Keke Palmer Reveals In ‘SNL’ Monologue Laurence Fishburne Read Her “For Filth” & Flashes Baby Bump

Keke Palmer took the Saturday Night Live stage and made some surprising revelations. The first-time host was a natural hosting the NBC sketch show talking about her accomplishments throughout the year and most importantly that it was Saggitarius season. You can watch Palmer’s monologue in the video posted below.

Palmer went on to recall her time on Akeelah and the Bee back in 2006 when she was just a 9-year-old kid sharing scenes with Laurence Fishburne, who yelled at her during the shoot.

“It was such a great experience. I had so much fun, except for when I got yelled at by Laurence Fishburne,” she said. “We were doing a dramatic scene and I just started laughing at his a**.”

Palmer continued, “I had a good reason. Just imagine. I’m a little kid watching a 40-year-old man crying to me about winning a national spelling bee. It was hysterical but when I started laughing, he read me for filth. He was like, ‘You can’t do this. This is not what real actors do.'”

However, Palmer said that her mom “when off on him” and started screaming at Fishburne defending her child.

“It was good times,” Palmer added. “And I honestly do appreciate that he did. Even though it was intense, he taught me to be a professional in real-time.”

Palmer then addressed the rumors going on about her that she was pregnant.

“And I want to set the record straight… I am!” she said opening up her coat and revealing a baby bump.

“I gotta say though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you but it’s even worse when they are correct. I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low,” she added. “This has been the biggest blessing and I am so excited, I’m going to be a mom.”

Watch Keke Palmer’s SNL monologue in the video below.