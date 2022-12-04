Keke Palmer Reflects On ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut & Calls Reunited ‘Kenan & Kel’ Stars “Icons”

Keke Palmer made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut last night and is now reflecting on her time on the NBC sketch show.

“I had such an amazing time hosting SNL! Truly such a unique experience, I learned so much,” she shared on Instagram. “The cast was incredible, I was so happy to be taken into their home for such a short time. Being around so many others that appreciate and put their all into their craft was especially fulfilling.”

Palmer thanked producers Steve Higgins and Lorne Michaels “for sharing their insight,” adding, “I was soaking up every minute. I love being around the goats chile.”

She continued, “I love to perform so much. I love bringing laughter and good vibes and just taking us all away for a moment. Even if not just for myself, but for whoever wants to join.”

One of the buzziest moments of the night was the Kenan & Kel reunion that saw the former Nickelodeon stars relive their childhood characters.

“Who could’ve told little me that I’d be on stage with @kenanthompson and @iamkelmitchell for a Kenan and Kel/Kelly reunion — I would’ve passed out,” Palmer said. “These brothers are ICONS. Talent like theirs is hard to come by, there’s a reason why we loved that show and it’s cause they knew what they were doing. Even as kids!”

The night before, Palmer had taken to her Instagram Stories to give a special shoutout to the former All That stars.

“Highlight of my life. You guys have been so influential, in so many ways and especially in comedy. So much of it what I think is good or funny or want to BE is because of you BOTH!” she wrote. “Kenan and Kel being from Illinois only made it even more real for me as a fellow Illinois-er haha. And the fact the Kel’s birthday is just a day before makes me feel like it was just meant to be. But seriously. So grateful to be a part of this reunion.”

In addition, Palmer was also grateful for the “incredible writers” that “put their hearts into” their craft. Finally, the Scream Queens alum mentioned her pregnancy which was the biggest story of the night, and thanked everyone that has shown her support.

“This year has taken me for a ride! And how cool, my baby and I are already doing it all together. Thank you God! Thank you to my amazing parents and family who continuously support me,” she added.

See Palmer’s full Instagram post below.