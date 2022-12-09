SAG-AFTRA Condemns Kanye West For Antisemitic Comments: “Often A Precursor To Violence”

SAG-AFTRA believes in free speech, but not hate speech. On Friday, the union took the rare step of condemning one of its own members – Ye, formerly known as Kanye West – for making antisemitic statements.
“I like Hitler,” the Grammy-winning rapper said recently on a right-wing talk show, adding, “I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis.” He also tweeted in October that he would go “death con 3 on Jewish people.”
“SAG-AFTRA abhors and condemns the antisemitic statements being made by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West,” the guild said in a statement. “The use of antisemitic imagery and tropes by high-profile individuals on social media and elsewhere is not harmless ranting. It is ignorant, hateful and has real-world consequences. The tired debunked stereotypes peddled by Ye and others only serve to further divide us as a country and debase us as a society.
RELATED: Kanye West’s Antisemitic Messages Condemned By Anti-Defamation League & The Black Jewish Entertainment Alliance
“Hate speech and the use of hate imagery is often a precursor to violence. The normalization and mainstreaming of anti-Semitic and racist views has already resulted in a rise in violence against Jewish people and organizations in this country and elsewhere. Such viewpoints and statements are unacceptable by anyone and SAG-AFTRA stands with and supports the Jewish community in fighting against prejudice, hate speech, and threats of violence from any source.
“You need only look back less than a century to see evidence of what happens when antisemitic ideas are allowed to proliferate unchecked. We say, never again.”
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.