‘The Rookie’s Kanoa Goo Boards Indie ’Chaperone‘; Abramorama Acquires ‘Remember This‘ Starring David Strathairn; Gravitas Acquires Rob Riggle-Hosted Environmental Pic ‘Plastic Earth’ – Film Briefs 

EXCLUSIVE: Kanoa Goo (The Rookie) has signed on to star in the indie Chaperone, written and to be directed by Zoë Eisenberg in her solo feature debut.

The film going into production in Hawai’i in early 2023 follows a 29-year-old woman alienated by friends and family for her lack of ambition. While struggling beneath the judgment of her peers, she finds a dangerous acceptance in a bright 18-year-old boy who mistakes her for a fellow student. Goo will play the protagonist’s half-brother and close friend, Vik, with Mitzi Akaha (Bashira), Laird Akeo (Paradise City), Jessica Jade Andres (Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot) and Ioane Goodhue (Next Goal Wins) also set to star. Alison Week and Devin Murphy will produce, with Gerard Elmore, Adam Wong, Lauran Bromley, David Singh and Gill Holland serving as EPs.

Goo can currently be seen in a major recurring arc as Assistant District Attorney Chris Sanford on ABC’s hit police procedural The Rookie, having also recently starred alongside Constance Wu in the Sundance-premiering indie, I Was a Simple Man. He is represented by Entertainment 360 and Artists & Representatives; Akaha by CESD and Untitled Entertainment; Akeo by Zero Gravity Management; Andres by Ideal Talent, Bold Management & Production and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; Goodhue by Bliss Models and Talent; and Eisenberg by CAA.

EXCLUSIVE: Abramorama has acquired North American theatrical rights to the David Strathairn-led feature Remember This, based on the original stage production Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski, with Great Performances on PBS taking U.S. public television rights.

The film marking the directorial debut of Jeff Hutchens and Derek Goldman will open at Landmark’s Quad Cinema in New York on January 27th— which marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day — unspooling at Laemmle’s Monica Film Center in Santa Monica, CA on February 3rd. Select theatrical bookings across North America will follow, prior to the pic’s broadcast premiere on March 13.

The one-man show Remember This had Academy Award nominee Straithairn playing the reluctant World War II hero and Holocaust witness Jan Karski, who after surviving the devastation of the Blitzkrieg, swore allegiance to the Polish Underground and risked his life to carry the first eyewitness reports of war-torn Poland to the Western world, and ultimately, the Oval Office. Escaping a Gestapo prison, bearing witness to the despair of the Warsaw ghetto and confronted by the inhumanity of a death camp, Karski endured unspeakable mental anguish and physical torture to stand tall in the halls of power and speak the truth.

The film adaptation of Remember This was written by Clark Young and Goldman and produced by Eva Anisko, recently winning Audience Awards at the Woodstock, Montclair and Boston Jewish Film Festivals. Watch its trailer below.

Rob Riggle in Plastic Earth

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has picked up North American rights to the environmental documentary Plastic Earth, hosted by Rob Riggle (The Daily Show), slating it for release in theaters and on digital in the first quarter of 2023.

The film written, directed and produced by Janice Overbeck and Jack Winch is billed as the first of its kind to cover the solutions and technologies being worked on to combat and eventually solve the plastic crisis that our world is facing. It follows the concerned mother, Overbeck, as she goes on a journey to learn the full story of this problem and to uncover what is happening in the background to solve it.

Plastic Earth is exec produced by Winch and Gunar Overbeck and co-produced by Scott Seydel. Its acquisition deal was negotiated by Taylor and Dodge on behalf of the filmmakers and by Danielle Gasher on behalf of Gravitas Ventures. Riggle is repped by Artists First, UTA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.