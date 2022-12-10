June Blair Nelson Dies: TV/Film Actress Was 89

June Blair, a film actress who later appeared on the popular Ozzie & Harriet television show after marrying actor David Nelson, died December 4 at age 89. Her death was conirmed by her niece, actress Tracy Nelson, on Facebook, but no cause of death was given.

Blair was born in San Francisco, and first came to attention as Playboy’s January 1957 Playmate of the Month after several minor film and TV appearances.

She appeared in the film Hell Bound (1957), and later in Jean Negulesco’s The Best of Everything(1959) and 1961’s A Fever in the Blood.

In 1960, she married David Nelson, and joined the cast of sitcom The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet.” She appeared in 28 episodes of the popular series through 1966.

Blair and Nelson divorced in 1975. Nelson died at 74 in 2011, the last of the main family from the series.

Blair is survived by her two children with Nelson, Daniel and Jamie.