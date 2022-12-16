Julio Torres‘ ‘Little Films’ Comedy Series Nears Production Start At HBO

More details are being revealed about HBO’s upcoming comedy series Little Films (wt) from former Los Espookys star and Saturday Night Live writer Julio Torres. Production is set to begin in February on the series that was given a green light earlier this year as part of Torres’ first-look deal with HBO and HBO Max

The six-episode half-hour comedy series is created, written, starring, directed and executive produced by Torres, and produced by Irony Point, Fruit Tree and 3 Arts.

An expanded logLine reveals the NYC setting of the comedy series. In Little Films (wt) Julio (Torres) tells the tale of when he lost a little golden oyster. The people he encounters as he searches for it, and the musings he has along the way, become points of departure for introspective, often eerie comedic stories about outsiders navigating an increasingly corporate and rapidly dysfunctional New York City.

Additional casting will be announced.

“We here at Julio are so excited to be joined by many friends in weaving these fantastical stories shot entirely on stages,” said Torres.

Torres was the co-creator and star of Los Espookys which ran for two seasons on HBO.

Dave McCary and Emma Stone executive produce via their Fruit Tree banner. Irony Point’s Alex Bach and Daniel Powell and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Olivia Gerke also executive produce. Ali Herting serves as co-executive producer for Fruit Tree. Charles Miller produces.