Joshua Malina Signs With Stewart Talent

Joshua Malina, best known his roles on the television series Scandal, Sports Night and The West Wing, has signed with Stewart Talent for representation

Malina’s relationship with The West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin began with his Broadway debut in the ensemble cast of Sorkin’s A Few Good Men. Malina went on to star as Will Bailey on seasons 4-7 of NBC’s Sorkin-created The West Wing. With over 500 hours of television to his credit, Malina has guest-starred on numerous series and currently recurs on NBC’s American Auto. He is known for his portrayal of David Rosen on all seven seasons of ABC’s Scandal. He also played the major recurring role of Professor Siebert on The Big Bang Theory. On the film side, he co-starred opposite Warren Beatty and Halle Berry in Bulworth and is wrapping up production on two upcoming indie films. He also was host of the hit podcast West Wing Weekly and currently co-hosts Chutzpod, a weekly Jewish podcast.

Malina just wrapped up a starring run in Barry Edelstein’s world premiere production of Nathan Englander’s What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank at The Old Globe theater in San Diego.

Malina remains managed by Craig Dorfman at TSZ, who was his first agent over 30 years ago.