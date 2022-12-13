Johnny Knoxville, Mo Amer & Kate Upton Board Lije Sarki’s Sober Living Comedy ‘Sweet Dreams’ 

EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Knoxville (Reboot), Mo Amer (Mo) and Kate Upton (The Other Woman) will topline the indie comedy Sweet Dreams, from writer-director Lije Sarki. Additional cast set for the pic includes actor-comedians Bobby Lee (Reservation Dogs), Theo Von and Jay Mohr (The Cleaning Lady), as well as GaTa (Dave), Brian Van Holt (Joe vs. Carole), Jon “Dumbfoundead” Park (Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens), Adam Faison (Hellraiser) and Shakewell.

Drawing on Sarki’s personal experience with sobriety, Sweet Dreams follows Morris (Knoxville) as he navigates his way through a mandatory stay at Sweet Dreams sober living. In an attempt to get his life back on track, Morris agrees to coach a misfit softball team of his fellow housemates. Amer is playing Pete, who runs the sober living, with Upton portraying one of the facility’s residents.

1993’s Sarki is producing alongside Robert Ogden Barnum for The Barnum Picture Company, Ari Basile, and Lucas Jarach. TPC’s David Gendron and Ali Jazayeri provided financing and are exec producing with Rick Sasner, Kyle Stroud, Doug Compton and Katy Drake Bettner.

Under his banner 1993, Sarki has produced the indie breakout, The Peanut Butter Falcon, as well as the upcoming drama The Line starring Alex Wolf. He this year wrote, produced, and directed the thriller Doug Out starring Chris Bauer, also teaming with Jay Carson to launch Gravel, a new company developing and producing projects for television.

Best known as the co-creator and star of the Jackass film and television franchise, Knoxville currently stars in Hulu’s comedy series Reboot from creator Steven Levitan. He’ll next be seen on ABC’s hidden camera series The Prank Panel, which he also exec produces.

Amer is an actor and comedian who recently starred alongside Dwayne Johnson in Warner Bros.’ DC film Black Adam. He’s otherwise best known for creating and starring in Mo — a critically acclaimed Netflix comedy series loosely based on his life, which recently won the Gotham Award for Breakthrough Series – Shortform and landed him an Independent Spirit Award nom earlier today.

Upton is a supermodel and actress who starred alongside Cameron Diaz and Leslie Mann in the hit 20th Century Fox comedy The Other Woman. She more recently starred opposite Alexandra Daddario in the rom-com The Layover directed by William H. Macy.

Sarki is repped by Weinstein Senior; Knoxville by CAA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern; Amer by CAA, manager Mustafa Abuelhija and Schreck Rose Dapello; Upton by CAA and Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks; Lee by CAA, Leviton Management and Schreck Rose Dapello; Von by WME; GaTa by UTA, manager Mike Hertz and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller; Mohr by A3 Artists Agency and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Van Holt by APA and Yorn, Levine, Barnes; Park by CAA and Art/Work Entertainment; and Faison by Hyperion and Avalon Management.