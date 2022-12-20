‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’ Expands Troupe With Gabriel Byrne

EXCLUSIVE: The 2x Primetime Emmy nominated and Golden Globe winning Gabriel Byrne has closed a deal, we hear, to star opposite Ana de Armas in the John Wick spinoff Ballerina.

He joins the ever-expanding cast which includes Ian McShane, Keanu Reeves, Anjelica Huston, Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Norman Reedus.

Producer Basil Iwanyk said: “For decades, Gabriel’s mysterious and enigmatic presence has enriched dozens of films. You can never quite be sure what he’s thinking, and that’s perfect for this world.”

The movie is now shooting with Len Wiseman directing off Shay Hatten’s script. In addition to Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Chad Stahelski produce. Brady Fujikawa and Chelsea Kujawa are overseeing the project for Lionsgate.

Bryne’s Emmy noms and Globe win are for his turn on HBO’s In Treatment. The Miller’s Crossing star will next be seen as literary giant Samuel Beckett in the biopic Dance First for The Theory of Everything director James Marsh. Byrne can currently be seen as Enzo Ferrari in Grindstone’s Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend. He also recently starred in Epix’s series War of the Worlds and the feature Murder at Yellowstone City. Byrne’s other recent film and television credits include the smash hit Hereditary, directed by Ari Aster, and the acclaimed limited series ZeroZeroZero directed by Janus Metz, Stefano Sollima, and Pablo Trapero for Amazon Studios. Gabriel Byrne is represented by The Agency and Paradigm.