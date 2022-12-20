You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

John Malkovich Starrer ‘Seneca’ & Alex Gibney’s Boris Becker Doc Among Titles Headed To Berlinale’s Forum, Special & Series Sections

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Taylor Sheridan On How ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘1923’ Came After Network's Shocking Realization The Cast Of Freshly Renewed ‘1883’ Was Dead: First Of 3-Part Q&A
Read the full story

‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’ Expands Troupe With Gabriel Byrne

Gabriel Byrne Ste Murray

EXCLUSIVE: The 2x Primetime Emmy nominated and Golden Globe winning Gabriel Byrne has closed a deal, we hear, to star opposite Ana de Armas in the John Wick spinoff Ballerina.

He joins the ever-expanding cast which includes Ian McShane, Keanu Reeves, Anjelica Huston, Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Norman Reedus.

Producer Basil Iwanyk said: “For decades, Gabriel’s mysterious and enigmatic presence has enriched dozens of films. You can never quite be sure what he’s thinking, and that’s perfect for this world.”

Related Story

Lionsgate, Sony, Newen Connect Join "Biggest" London Screenings; Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska To Feature In Arte Doc; BBC 'Eurovision' Team - Global Briefs

The movie is now shooting with Len Wiseman directing off Shay Hatten’s script. In addition to Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Chad Stahelski produce. Brady Fujikawa and Chelsea Kujawa are overseeing the project for Lionsgate

Bryne’s Emmy noms and Globe win are for his turn on HBO’s In Treatment. The Miller’s Crossing star will next be seen as literary giant Samuel Beckett in the biopic Dance First for The Theory of Everything director James Marsh. Byrne can currently be seen as Enzo Ferrari in Grindstone’s Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend. He also recently starred in Epix’s series War of the Worlds and the feature Murder at Yellowstone City. Byrne’s other recent film and television credits include the smash hit Hereditary, directed by Ari Aster, and the acclaimed limited series ZeroZeroZero directed by Janus Metz, Stefano Sollima, and Pablo Trapero for Amazon Studios. Gabriel Byrne is represented by The Agency and Paradigm.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad