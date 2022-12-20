John Malkovich Starrer ‘Seneca’ & Alex Gibney’s Boris Becker Doc Among Titles Headed To Berlinale’s Forum, Special & Series Sections

John Malkovich starrer Seneca – On the Creation of Earthquakes and Alex Gibney’s untitled Boris Becker documentary are set to have their world premieres at the upcoming Berlin International Film Festival next year. The projects are among the six titles which will play in the fest’s Berlinale Special Gala section, which also includes Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool, starring Alexander Skarsgård, Mia Goth and Cleopatra Coleman and Todd Field’s Tár.

Infinity Pool will get its European premiere at the festival while Field and Tár stars Cate Blanchett and Nina Hoss and composer Hildur Guðnadóttir will attend the festival to give a public talk as part of the Berlinale Talents section.

The festival also announced its first project from its Berlinale Series section: ZDF’s eco-thriller The Swarm (Der Schwarm), based on the eponymous bestseller by Frank Schätzing. The project follows an international group of scientists who do research on mysterious ocean phenomena that become a global threat.

Seneca – On The Creation of Earthquakes, is a historical drama directed by Robert Schwentke and also stars Louis Hofmann, Geraldine Chaplin, Lilith Stangenberg and Samuel Finzi. The story takes a look at the relationship between Seneca, played by Malkovich, and Nero, the infamous Emperor he mentored since childhood and who also accused him of plotting his assassination.

Gibney’s documentary on disgraced former tennis champion Becker, explores all aspects of the six-Grand-Slam-winning sportsman’s life, who won Wimbledon when he was just 17 but is now in prison for hiding assets and loans to avoid paying his debts, following a tumultuous period, much of which spilled out into the media.

Here’s the list of projects that were unveiled on Tuesday:

Infinity Pool

by Brandon Cronenberg | with Alexander Skarsgård, Mia Goth, Cleopatra Coleman Canada 2022

Berlinale Special | European premiere

Loriots große Trickfilmrevue (Loriot’s Great Cartoon Revue)

by Loriot, Peter Geyer | with Loriot

Germany 2023

Berlinale Special | World premiere | Animation

#Manhole

by Kazuyoshi Kumakiri | with Yuto Nakajima, Nao, Kento Nagayama Japan 2023

Berlinale Special | International premiere

Seneca (Seneca – On the Creation of Earthquakes)

by Robert Schwentke | with John Malkovich, Louis Hofmann, Geraldine Chaplin, Lilith Stangenberg, Samuel Finzi Germany / Morocco 2022

Berlinale Special Gala | World premiere

TÁR

by Todd Field | with Cate Blanchett, Nina Hoss, Noémie Merlant, Sophie Kauer USA 2022

Berlinale Special Gala | German premiere

Untitled Boris Becker Documentary

by Alex Gibney

United Kingdom / USA 2023

Berlinale Special Gala | World premiere | Documentary Form

Der Schwarm (The Swarm)

by Barbara Eder, Luke Watson, Philipp Stölzl (Director) | with Cécile de France, Alexander Karim, Leonie Benesch, Joshua Odjick Germany / Belgium 2023

Berlinale Series (Out of competition) | World premiere | Broadcaster: ZDF, France Télévisions, Rai, Viaplay Group, Hulu Japan, ORF, SRF | 3/8 episodes

Concrete Valley

by Antoine Bourges | with Hussam Douhna, Amani Ibrahim, Abdullah Nadaf, Lynn Nanume

Canada 2022

Forum | International premiere

Dearest Fiona

by Fiona Tan

Netherlands 2023

Forum | World premiere

Horse Opera

by Moyra Davey

USA 2022

Forum | European premiere

El juicio (The Trial)

by Ulises de la Orden

Argentina / Italy / France / Norway 2023

Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form

Llamadas desde Moscú (Calls from Moscow)

by Luís Alejandro Yero

Cuba / Germany / Norway 2023

Forum | World premiere | Debut film | Documentary Form

Mammalia

by Sebastian Mihăilescu | with István Téglás, Mălina Manovici, Denisa Nicolae, Steliana Bălăcianu, Rolando Matsangos

Romania / Poland / Germany 2023

Forum | World premiere