Joey Falco Lands ‘Judgement’ Legal Soap Pilot At ABC

ABC has handed out its latest pilot order – a legal soap from former Charmed showrunner Joey Falco.

Falco, who has also written on Sleepy Hollow and Heroes Reborn, is writing and exec producing Judgement.

The series plays out over two timelines. Fifteen years from now, a woman being vetted for a Supreme Court seat recounts her experience at a prominent D.C. law firm in 2023, where the only thing more controversial than the cases was her messy love life, caught between two feuding brothers. Now, with a Supreme Court seat on the line, all of her darkest secrets are at risk of coming out, threatening her nomination, her reputation, and her marriage.

20th Television is the studio with Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan and Jordan Cerf also exec producing alongside Falco.

It is the latest pilot order from ABC, which has refreshed its plans to introduce clear first- and second-cycle development routes for shows to air in the fall and midseason as the industry comes out of the pandemic. Essentially, its first-cycle development is looking for shows for fall, and its second cycle is searching for midseason series.

Earlier this fall, it handed a pilot order to Drew Goddard for a drama series based on French series HIP. That project is being targeted for a potential fall 2023 launch as one of the first to come out of its “first cycle” of development.

Simran Sethi, EVP, Programming and Content Strategy, ABC Entertainment, told Deadline earlier this fall,

“It’s about a first cycle and batch of pilots like the Drew Goddard [project], which will be for fall of 2023 and we’ll continue with those pickups over the course of the fall.”

She added that the number of pilots is somewhat “fluid” and depends on the material that comes in, with the number of pilot orders being spread evenly over fall and midseason cycles.

Falco is represented by Mosaic and attorney Dan Fox at Hanson Jacobson.