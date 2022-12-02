Joe Biden Says Political Leaders Should Call Out Antisemitism Amid Kanye West Praise Of Nazis, Donald Trump’s Dinner With Ye And Holocaust Denier

President Joe Biden weighed in on the rise in antisemitism, tweeting out a call for political leaders to condemn hate speech.

Biden’s remark was posted in the wake of Kanye West’s comments on Thursday on Alex Jones’ radio show, in which the rapper, now known as Ye, had words of praise for Adolf Hitler and Nazis. West recently dined with former President Donald Trump along with Nick Fuentes, the white nationalist and Holocaust denier.

“I just want to make a few things clear: The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure. And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides. Silence is complicity,” Biden wrote in the Twitter post.

West was suspended again from Twitter following a tweet that featured an image of a swastika inside a Star of David.

Elon Musk, who has been restoring the accounts of formerly suspended figures, wrote that he “tried my best” with West. “Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” Musk wrote.