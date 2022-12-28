You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Jo Mersa Marley Dies: Reggae Artist & Bob Marley’s Grandson Was 31

Jo Mersa Marley
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley, son of Stephen Marley and grandson of Bob Marley, has died. He was 31.

A representative for the late reggae artist confirmed the news to Rolling Stone on December 27. Details of the cause of death are unclear at this moment.

Marley was born on March 12, 1991, in Kingston, Jamaica. He made his debut with “My Girl” in 2010 where he collaborated with his cousin Daniel Bambaata Marley. In 2012 he released “Bad So” which was included in his EP titled “Comfortable” in 2014. His debut album titled “Eternal” would drop in 2021.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Marley talked about growing up surrounded by a family of musicians saying, “It was a very magical thing, seeing those people come around to the house and how the whole work process would happen. I would come home and try to do homework, but I’d end up getting distracted and go peek in the studio. You would always want to run in and run out to see what was going on.”

Despite his grandfather being a legend in music, Jo Mersa was determined to pave his own road in the industry.

“I am one of the new generation of Marleys, but I am still experimenting at the same time,” he added “My plan is to do something new with my roots.”

