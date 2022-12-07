‘Soul Plane’ Filmmaker Jessy Terrero Inks With Artists First

EXCLUSIVE: Director-producer Jessy Terrero (Soul Plane) and his production company Cinema Giants have signed with Artists First for management.

Terrero is a Dominican-American filmmaker who first gained recognition for his work in the music video industry, creating videos for such notable artists as Jennifer Lopez, 50 Cent, Enrique Iglesias, Daddy Yankee, Maluma and Bad Bunny, which have collectively amassed over 21 billion views.

He made his entrée into film with the comedy Soul Plane — one of the first features to star Kevin Hart and Sofia Vergara — which he directed and produced. The film also featuring Snoop Dogg, Tom Arnold, Method Man and more continues to be appreciated as a cult classic today, having been released by MGM in 2004.

Terrero’s long-standing relationship with 50 Cent subsequently led him to direct a series of features in which the rapper starred, including Freelancers with Robert De Niro and Forest Whitaker, and Gun with Val Kilmer.

The multi-hyphenate later began steering his directing and producing efforts toward the Latinx market, as a means of honoring his heritage, creating and directing the Netflix Original Series Nicky Jam: El Ganador about the life and career of the same-name Latin music superstar, which debuted on the platform in 2018. The success of that show led him to a blind deal with YouTube Originals where he developed Bravas, a female-driven drama series set in Puerto Rico.

Under his production company Cinema Giants, Terrero and his producing partner Luis F. Velasco continue developing stories for the international market and partnering with domestic buyers such as Showtime or Apple, where Terrero currently has series in development and is attached to direct.

Terrero and Cinema Giants continue to be represented by Fox Rothschild.