JX’23: Studio Chizu And Animoca Brands Among Japanese Innovators Celebrated At Grammy Museum Event

Mirai and The Grammy Museum JX'23
Studio Chizu's Mirai and The Grammy Museum GKIDS; Ted Soqui Corbis via Getty Images

JX’23, an event to celebrate Japanese innovators and leaders in the entertainment industry, is being held in Los Angeles at the Grammy Museum on February 9, 2023. 

The event, spanning the industries of music, animation, fashion, entertainment and Web3, is co-hosted by the LA Next Generation Japanese American Leaders Initiative and the Consulate General of Japan in Los Angeles. 

Speakers will include executives from animation master Mamoru Hosoda’s Studio Chizu, Amuse Group USA, music company Asobisystem and the Japanese arm of Hong Kong-based blockchain gaming giant Animoca Brands.

Studio Chizu is the production company behind Hosoda’s acclaimed animated movies, most recently including Belle (2021), which premiered in Cannes official selection and Mirai (2018), which premiered in Cannes Directors Fortnight and was later nominated for the Academy Awards and Golden Globes. 

There will be a big focus on metaverse and Web3, an area where Japan is an innovator, with Japanese content using the new technology to cross over from the Japan to the world. JX’23 organizers said the event would be the first in a series that aim to act as a bridge between industry leaders in the U.S. and Japan for future collaborations.

The event will also present a Global Achievement Award to a Japanese or Japanese-American entertainment icon nominated by the board. 

