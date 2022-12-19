January 6th Committee Meets For Finale Focused On Key Findings And Potential Criminal Referrals Of Donald Trump

UPDATE: As the January 6th Committee presented some of its key findings, members also presented some newly gathered evidence.

That included excerpts of testimony from Hope Hicks, the longtime adviser to Donald Trump, who said that as the then-president pursued his claims of election fraud, she was “becoming increasingly concerned that we were damaging his legacy.”

His response, Hicks testified, was “something along the lines of no one will care about my legacy if I lose.”

The committee also presented a text exchange Hicks had with Hogan Gidley, who was working for the Trump campaign, as the attack unfolded on January 6th.

“Hey. I know you’re seeing this. But he really should tweet something about Being NON-violent,” Gidley said.

“I’m not there,” Hicks wrote. “I suggested it several times Monday and Tuesday and he refused.”

The committee also presented a claim that one witness was offered a job by Trump’s team in an effort to impact their testimony.

PREVIOUSLY: The January 6th Committee met for its final official public proceeding on Monday, one expected to include a vote on a criminal referral to the Justice Department of charges against former President Donald Trump.

Such a move would be a dramatic if expected finale for the committee’s proceedings, which have exceeded expectations in their ability to draw attention with a steady stream of bombshells over the extent to which Trump sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The committee also planned to issue recommendations to make sure that such an attack on the Capitol never happens again. Committee chairman Bennie Thompson said that “we remain in strange and uncharted waters” and that “nearly two years later, it is still a time of reflection and reckoning.”

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the committee’s vice chair, said that among the “most shameful” of findings was that Trump declined and even refused to act for hours as the Capitol was being invaded, and instead sat in the Oval Office dining room and watched the events unfold. She called it a clear dereliction of duty.” She called Trump, now running for president again, “unfit for any office.”

“No man who would behave that way at that moment in time can ever serve in any position of authority in our nation again,” Cheney said.

Major broadcast and cable networks carried the committee’s proceedings.

The committee likely will be dissolved when Republicans take control of the House next month. Two of its members, Cheney and Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA), lost their bid for reelection. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) did not run for reelection.

The legacy of the committee will likely be in its recommendations to the Justice Department and in its final report, expected to be released on Wednesday. Thompson said that the bulk of materials gathered through 18 months of investigation will be released by the end of the year. The report likely will make the case that the attack on the Capitol was not spontaneous, but was the result of weeks of pre-planned effort, led by Trump, to reverse the election results.

NBC News reported earlier on Monday that the committee planned to ask the Justice Department to pursue at least three criminal charges against Trump, including obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the government and inciting or assisting an insurrection. In the weeks after the attack on the Capitol, Trump was impeached for a second time by the House, but he was ultimately acquitted after a Senate trial.

The Justice Department has been conducting a concurrent investigation of the events of January 6th, with Jack Smith now spearheading the case as special counsel.

CBS News’ Robert Costa also obtained audio from the testimony of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. A congressional investigator asked Flynn about whether he pressured military and intelligence officials to assist him in an effort to overturn the election results. Flynn took the fifth.

The committee was meeting in the same stately room it has been since it launched the hearings back in June. There was one difference: the Cannon Caucus Room has been renamed the Nancy Pelosi Caucus Room, for the outgoing Speaker who has been a driving force behind the proceedings and making them much more viewer-friendly than a regular congressional proceeding.