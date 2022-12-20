Janelle Monáe Joins Jeff Bridges On Critics Choice Awards’ 2023 Honors List

Janelle Monáe has been set to receive the Critics Choice Association’s SeeHer Award, an honor that will be bestowed next month during the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards. She joins Jeff Bridges, who earlier this month was tapped to receive the group’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony.

The SeeHer Award, in its seventh year, honors a woman who advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries. Previous recipients include Viola Davis, Gal Gadot, Claire Foy, Kristen Bell, Zendaya and Halle Berry last year.

Chelsea Handler hosts this year’s Critics Choice ceremony, set for January 15 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. It will air on the CW live on the East Coast and tape-delayed on the West Coast.

Monáe, an eight-time Grammy nominee, is part of the ensemble cast of Netflix’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Her recent credits include the films Antebellum and Harriet and the Amazon series Homecoming.

This year’s Critics Choice nominations are led by A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, which has a leading 14 noms on the film side, followed by Universal’s The Fabelmans and Paramount’s Babylon. In TV, ABC’s Abbott Elementary leads with six noms, followed by AMC’s Better Call Saul with five.