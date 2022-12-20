Jamie Lopez Dies: WE TV’s ‘Super Sized Salon’ Star Was 37

Jame Lopez, star of WE TV’s Super Sized Salon and founder of Babydoll Beauty Couture, has died. The television personality was 37.

News of Lopez’s death was confirmed by the beauty salon’s Instagram account which also shared a carousel of photos in honor of the late entrepreneur.

“On behalf of the Babydoll Beauty Couture team, we regretfully announce, with great pain, the passing of The Founder & Owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, The Legendary Jamie Lopez,” read the post.

The post continued, “We ask, on behalf of the Babydoll family, that you allow us time to process this tremendous loss. Further details and arrangements will be announced soon. We have suffered an extraordinary loss and appreciate the time and space to grieve in peace. Please keep our Babydoll family & team lifted in your hearts and prayers.”

No cause of death was revealed. The post concluded with an acknowledgment to the staff and crew of the production company behind the show as well as the cable network “for all their continuous support in this difficult time.”

Super Sized Salon followed Lopez at Babydoll Beauty Couture, the beauty salon she founded after facing discrimination in the beauty industry for being plus-sized.

According to WE TV’s official synopsis, the show also followed the women who work at the salon and “are determined to make everyone look and feel beautiful, no matter their size — but with their loud and diverse personalities, drama is always just around the corner.”

Super Sized Salon had just premiered on the cable network earlier this year.