James Marsden, Marcia Gay Harden And Al Pacino Among Those Starring In Michael Keaton-Directed Thriller ‘Knox Goes Away’

Michael Keaton, James Marsden, Marcia Gay Harden, Suzy Nakamura, Joanna Kulig, Ray McKinnon, John Hoogenakker, Lela Loren and Al Pacino are starring in the noir thriller Knox Goes Away, which Keaton is directing. Principal photography recently wrapped on the project.

Keaton plays John Knox, a contract killer diagnosed with a fast-moving form of dementia. He vows to spend his final days attempting to redeem himself by saving the life of his estranged adult son (Marsden). He finds himself in a race against the authorities as well as the ticking clock of his own rapidly deteriorating mind.

With an original script by Gregory Poirier, the film is produced by Brookstreet’s Trevor Mathews and Nick Gordon along with Sugar23’s Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta, along with Keaton.

“Original noir thrillers like this are a rarity nowadays, so as producers, and movie lovers, we couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this project,” said Brookstreet and Sugar23. “With Michael Keaton both behind and in front of the camera, combined with the rest of our gifted cast and crew, the audience is in for a real treat.”

Executive producing is Carter Stanton for Brookstreet and Jillian Kay for Sugar23. Director of photography Marshall Adams, production designer Bill Arnold, costume designer Michele Michel and editor Jessica Hernandez lead the crew.

Brookstreet Pictures is financing alongside Three Point Capital, with Viviana Zarragoitia, Ali Jazayeri, David Gendron and Michael Hansen executive producing. Film Nation represents international rights and CAA Media Finance and Verve Ventures are representing U.S. rights.