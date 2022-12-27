James Gunn Responds To Claim HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Has Been Axed

James Gunn is clearing things up about the fate of HBO Max’s Green Lantern series which has been in development for years now.

After a publication said that the show had been scrapped and would no longer move forward, the new DC Studios co-head debunked the rumor and called it “fake.”

Fake. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 26, 2022

The Green Lantern series has been in development since 2019 with Arrow producer Greg Berlanti behind the project. In October of this year, it was reported that the focus of the show had shifted. Originally, the series would center on Guy Gardner and Alan Scott, with Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine in the roles, respectively. However, the refocus would be on John Stewart, one of DC’s first Black superheroes and one of the longest-serving Green Lanterns.

Green Lantern was confirmed to be in development back in 2019 along with Strange Adventures. Berlanti touted the DC properties would be creations for the streaming platform “unlike anything seen on television.”

“An anthology series of cautionary tales set in a world where superpowers exist, and, in what promises to be our biggest DC show ever made, we will be going to space with a Green Lantern television series, but I can’t reveal any more about that just yet,” Berlanti said at the time.

In August, it was revealed that Stranger Adventures would not be moving forward at the streamer. Throughout 2022, HBO Max and DC have seen many changes as the Warner Bros. Discovery merger continues and new co-heads of DC Studios Gunn and Peter Safran plan out a new era for the DC Universe.