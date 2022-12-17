James Corden On How He Plans To End His ‘The Late Late Show’ Run On CBS

Earlier this year James Corden announced he was leaving The Late Late Show in the spring of 2023. The late-night show host is now opening up about his plans for the end of his CBS program.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the late-night host asked Corden what he was going to on his talk show as he exited the eye network.

“My biggest plan, well, my intention which I think I’ll fail at dramatically is to just not be just like crying for the entire hour but I think I will be,” Corden said of what he plans for his last show. “Our intention is to go out in the way that we came in and I will miss it hugely. I will miss it every day. I will miss the people that I worked with.”

Corden said that he is not leaving because he doesn’t love the show but he’s leaving because “we’re a long way from home and we really want our children to know what it’s like to grow up in London… To have a solid relationship with their grandparents and that is time that you don’t get back.”

Although Corden acknowledges that it will be “hard to let go” he says that “it’s the right thing to do” for his family.

Back in April 2022, Corden addressed his exit from The Late Late Show saying that he had signed on to host the show for one last year.

“When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that — it was going to be a journey, an adventure,” Corden said at the time while tearing up. “I never saw it as my final destination, and I never want this show to overstay its welcome. I always want to love making it. I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on to see what else is out there. We all determined to make this the best year we have ever had. We are going to go out with a bang … they’ll be tears, so many tears, ’cause this has been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make. I never took this for granted, ever.”

