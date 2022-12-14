Jameela Jamil, Rob Corddry & Jeopardy! Champion Amy Schneider Among Hosts Of Smartless’ First Podcast Slate

SmartLess Media, the company that grew out of Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett’s eponymous podcast, has lined up its first slate of audio series.

The company is launching four new shows after striking a multi-million-dollar deal with Wondery and Amazon Music and hiring Richard Korson as President.

The four shows are Bad Dates hosted by Jameela Jamil, Amy Always Wins hosted by Rob Corddry, Owned hosted by Rex Chapman and Just Jack & Will, a Will & Grace rewatch podcast hosted by Hayes and Eric McCormack.

Bad Dates will launch on February 6 on Amazon Music and on all podcast services on February 13. The show will feature a panel of guests sharing tales of their worst andcraziest dates ever, before weighing in on everyone else’s misfortune. Produced by Smartless Media, the series was created by Robert Cohen, who exec produces with Jamil with Stewart Bailey as producer.

In Amy Always Wins, Corddry invites his friends to try to beat Jeopardy! Champion Amy Schneider, at her own game. But they probably won’t. It is produced by Abominable Pictures with Corddry, Schneider and Jonathan Stern as exec producers.

Owned will see former NBA star Chapman guide listeners into the wild world of sports team owners, highlighting a different owner in each episode. It is produced by Campside Media with Josh Dean and Mark McAdam exec producing and Layne Gerbig, Joe Hawthorne, Nicole Boyce and Harry Krinsky producing.

Finally, Just Jack & Will will see Will & Grace stars Hayes and McCormack rewatch their classic comedy and break down the entire series, interview guests, dissect jokes, and share memories from the show. It is produced by SmartLess Media.

“The three of us are so excited and grateful to be able to bring more SmartLess style content your way, and we hope you’ll all love the talent on these new podcasts as much as we do,” said Bateman, Hayes, and Arnett. “If not, a lot of it was Sean Hayes’ idea and do you have suggestions for a new Sean Hayes type?” “We are thrilled to launch our first slate of podcasts with such an amazing and hilarious group of talent,” added Richard Korson. “This new lineup of shows will offer fresh comedy content that resonates with our flagship SmartLess podcast audience and beyond. To Rob Corddry’s friends, good luck facing Amy Schneider – you’ll need it.”

