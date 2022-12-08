Jake Gyllenhaal To Headline & EP ‘Presumed Innocent’ Apple TV+ Series From David E. Kelley & J.J. Abrams

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
In his first major foray into TV, Jake Gyllenhaal is in negotiations to star in and executive produce Presumed Innocent, Apple TV+’s upcoming limited series from David E. Kelley, J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and Warner Bros. TV where the company is based.

The Practice creator Kelley is the writer, executive producer and showrunner of the series, which is inspired by the courtroom thriller novel of the same name by Scott Turow.

Presumed Innocent was published in 1987 and was turned into a 1990 feature starring Harrison Ford. It tells the story of a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office when one of its own is suspected of the crime.

Gyllenhaal will play Rusty Sabich, the fervent prosecutor suspected of killing a close colleague when the evidence begins to point to him. The role was played by Ford in the movie.

As reimagined by Kelley, who is an attorney by trade, Presumed Innocent the TV series will be exploring obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together.

The series hails from Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich executive produce for Bad Robot. Kelley executive produces through David E. Kelley Productions alongside Matthew Tinker. Dustin Thomason, Sharr White and Gyllenhaal also serve as executive producers. Turow and Miki Johnson serve as co-executive producers.

Oscar and Tony Award-nominated actor Gyllenhaal most recently led the voice cast of Disney’s animated feature Strange World. He can next be seen starring in Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant and in Doug Liman’s Road House. His production company Nine Stories most recently produced Antoine Fuqua’s The Guilty, also starring Gyllenhaal, which ranked as Netflix’s #1 film for over three weeks.

Gyllenhaal is repped by WME and attorney Carlos Goodman.

