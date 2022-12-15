Jack Huston To Make Feature Directorial Debut With ‘Day Of The Fight’: Sets Michael Pitt, Nicolette Robinson, Joe Pesci & More

EXCLUSIVE: Jack Huston is set to make his feature directorial debut with Day of the Fight, a project that will reteam him with his Boardwalk Empire colleague Michael Pitt, who will star.

Huston will also write and produce the movie about a once celebrated boxer who takes a redemptive journey through his past and present, on the day of his first fight since leaving prison. Production is underway in New York and New Jersey.

Day of the Fight will also star One Night in Miami‘s Nicolette Robinson, Oscar winner Joe Pesci, John Magaro and Ron Perlman.

Producers are also Josh Porter, Jai Stefan, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Colleen Camp. EPs are Todd Diener and William Santor. Financing was handled by Productivity Media, Inc.

Huston tells Deadline, “I am both humbled and honored to be directing my first film with such an incredible cast and crew. It truly is a privilege to be able to bring my passion project to life, and I couldn’t be more excited to share it with the world.”

As an actor, Huston next stars opposite Nicole Kidman in the upcoming Amazon series Expats, the adaptation of Janice Y.K. Lee’s novel, directed by Lulu Wang (The Farewell). He also appears in the upcoming new AMC series Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (January 8). He most recently appeared alongside Lady Gaga in House of Gucci and played Richard Harrow on HBO’s award winning series Boardwalk Empire. Pitt played the role of Jimmy Darmody on that series. Both Huston and Pitt shared SAG ensemble drama series wins for that show. Huston is the grandson of late filmmaker John Huston who helmed such classics as The Treasure of Sierra Madre, Key Largo, The Asphalt Jungle, The Maltese Falcon and The African Queen.

Pitt starred in Seven Psychopaths, Bernardo Bertolucci’s The Dreamers, Funny Games and the Apple TV+ series Lisey’s Story. Pitt was recently announced to star in the dramatic thriller Black Flies opposite Sean Penn and Tye Sheridan from director Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire. He will next be seen starring in the Netflix thriller Reptile opposite Benicio Del Toro and Justin Timberlake for Black Label Media.

Pesci is the 3x Oscar nominee of The Irishman, Raging Bull, winning Best Supporting Actor for Goodfellas. He’s the star of the Home Alone and Lethal Weapon franchise.

Robinson is the star of Showtime’s The Affair and starred in the 3x Oscar nominated movie One Night in Miami.

Magaro stars in the upcoming George Foreman biopic Heart of a Lion, as well as Call Jane, First Cow, Carol and The Big Short.

Perlman is the star of the Hellboy franchise, starred in Nicolas Winding Refn’s Drive, as well as Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Nightmare Alley, Monster Hunter among several titles.

Huston is repped by UTA, 111 Media and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole. Robinson is represented by A3 Artists and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Pesci is repped by Melissa Prophet Management and Fox Rothschild. Magaro is repped by UTA, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan. Perlman is repped by Gersh and LINK. Pitt is repped by Paradigm, LBI Entertainment and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin and Dunham.