Issa Rae’s ‘Sweet Life’ Canceled At HBO Max After Two Seasons

Reality shows under the Max Originals banner continue to slim down as Sweet Life: Los Angeles has been canceled at HBO Max after two seasons. The Issa Rae-produced series will not be moving forward with a third season, Deadline has confirmed.

News of Sweet Life’s demise comes as Legendary was canceled after three seasons and FBoy Island was dumped after two seasons.

HBO Max described Sweet Life: Los Angeles as a unique look at what it means to be young, Black, ambitious, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams. Exploring themes of loyalty, legacy and love, this coming-of-age series follows a group of longtime friends in South Los Angeles as they navigate the relatable, chaotic mid-20s moments at the quarter-life mark and propel each other into adulthood success.

The show starred Amanda Scott, Briana Jones, Cheryl Des Vignes, Jerrold Smith II, Jordan Bentley, P’Jae Compton, Tylynn Burns, Rebecca Magett, Rob Lee, Jaylenn Hart and Myami Woods.

The show even received a high-profile recommendation from Keke Palmer as she was in the middle of streaming season two of the reality series.

Warner Bros. Discovery is set to merge HBO Max and Discovery+ in the spring of 2023. HBO Max is cutting down on the reality show content as it integrates the programming on Discovery+ which includes lifestyle reality series’ like 90 Day Fiancé, home improvement shows like Christina on the Coast and Fixer Upper, as well as cooking shows like The Pioneer Woman and Magnolia Table.

HBO Max has already been hosting Discovery+ shows like Property Brothers: Forever Home, Chopped and Holiday Baking Championship. Magnolia Network shows have also made their way to the HBO Max library with titles like Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, The Lost Kitchen and most recently Fixer Upper: The Castle.