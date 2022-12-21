International Feature Oscar Shortlist: Pakistan Makes Cut For First Time With ‘Joyland’; No Major Snubs

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today revealed the 15-film shortlist of movies that will advance to the nominations process for the Best International Feature Film Oscar. As we have previously reported, this is a year without a hands-down front-runner, and all of the movies in our preview have made the cut. See the full shortlist below.

While there were no jarring snubs on AMPAS’ shortlist, one film we weren’t sure about making the cut is India’s submission, Last Film Show, which did make it. This is the first time that India has been shortlisted since Lagaan was nominated 20 years ago. Along with Pan Nalin’s Last Film Show, a testament to the whole of the Indian market is that another movie, RRR, has been recognized by U.S. bodies in other categories.

Breaking out some more interesting details, this is the first time that a movie from Pakistan has been on the roster. Saim Sadiq’s Joyland debuted in Cannes as the first Pakistani movie ever in Official Selection and won the Jury Prize in Un Certain Regard. It was then subject to a ban in its home country over censorship, which was later reversed.

Elsewhere, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu’s Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths is in the mix for Mexico, marking his third time on the shortlist.

Here’s the full list of 15 on the shortlist, in alphabetical order by country:

Argentina, Argentina, 1985

Austria, Corsage

Belgium, Close

Cambodia, Return to Seoul

Denmark, Holy Spider

France, Saint Omer

Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front

India, Last Film Show

Ireland, The Quiet Girl

Mexico, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Morocco, The Blue Caftan

Pakistan, Joyland

Poland, EO

South Korea, Decision to Leave

Sweden, Cairo Conspiracy