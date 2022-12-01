‘Indiana Jones 5’ Gets Official Title, Trailer & First-Look Photos Featuring De-Aged Harrison Ford

Disney and Lucasfilm have today revealed that their fifth Indiana Jones film, slated for release in theaters on June 30, 2023, is titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — at the same time unveiling the first trailer and stills for the anticipated title.

While details as to the new Indiana Jones film’s plot haven’t been formally outlined, it’s the fifth title in a globe-trotting adventure franchise starring Harrison Ford as the legendary hero archaeologist of the same name. James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari, Logan) directed the pic, also starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Shaunette Renee Wilson (Black Panther), Thomas Kretschmann (Das Boot), Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Oliver Richters (Black Widow), Ethann Isidore (Mortel) and Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore).

Mangold, Ford, Waller-Bridge ad Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy first teased the new Indiana Jones film via a for-the-room-only trailer presentation at Anaheim’s D23. Ford appeared very emotional, saying, “I’m very proud to say that this one is fantastic, and this is one of the reasons,” before pointing to Waller-Bridge.

“Indiana Jones movies are about mystery and adventure, but they’re also about heart,” he continued, “and I’m really, really happy that we have a really human story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass.”

Ford later indicated that this will be his last film in the franchise. “This is it,” the octogenarian deadpanned. “I will not fall down for you again.”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was written by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and Mangold. Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel produced, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as exec producers, and John Williams returning as composer, having scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981.

Watch the first trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny by clicking above. The first set of stills from the film, touting de-aging of Ford previously promised by Mangold, can be found above and below, along with a new poster.

