Image Awards: NAACP & BET Announce 2023 Date For 54th Annual Show

The 54th NAACP Image Awards will air on Saturday, February 25 at 8 PM (live ET/PT on delay) on BET from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, CA, the network and civil rights organization said Tuesday. And, for the first time in three years, the show will be in front of an audience.

The NAACP Image Awards celebrates the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color across categories spanning film, television, streaming, music, literature and podcasts.

The show has added three new submission categories within the motion picture, television and streaming categories, for Outstanding Hairstyling, Make-Up and Costume Design.

“Throughout the past year, we’ve witnessed Black artists showcasing our history and uplifting values of progressive change, while redefining genres and bringing our stories to the forefront of entertainment in so many innovative ways,” said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP. “Black voices are necessary to continually inspire audiences around the world. We’re proud to once again provide a platform that both elevates and celebrates these voices through the 54th NAACP Image Awards.”

“BET is extremely proud to continue our long-standing partnership with the NAACP and magnify their endeavors to honor the incredible contributions made by the Black community,” said BET President and CEO Scott Mills. “We’re looking forward to celebrating Black excellence at next year’s Image Awards on all of our platforms, honoring those who help tell our diverse stories in powerful ways.”

Only submitted work will be reviewed for consideration. All valid entries are evaluated and narrowed to the top five in each category by members of the NAACP Image Awards Nominating Committees which are comprised of individuals within the entertainment industry (studio/network executives, actors, artists, managers, agents, publicists, journalists, literary agents, and others) NAACP Board members, NAACP Foundation Trustees, staff, partners and others. Nominee submissions closed as of November 18.

Nominees will be announced and online international voting opens on Thursday, January 12. Voting closes on Friday, February 10.