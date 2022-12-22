‘I Love That For You’: Co-Star Matt Rogers Says Second Season Has Been Written; No Renewal Yet

Actor Matt Rogers is trying to bring a little hope to fans of I Love That For You, the freshman Showtime comedy that is from and stars Vanessa Bayer.

Speaking recently with the Earwolf podcast TV, I Say w/ Ashley Ray, Rogers revealed that season two has already been written but the show has yet to receive a renewal. It’s the only comedy series on Showtime right now and is among multiple shows waiting for pickups.

“I know that they have written it. And now it’s a thing where the Viacom Paramount of it all, like there were some changes,” Rogers, who plays assistant Darcy Leeds, explained to Ray. “I know that there is a lot of love for show. I just don’t know whether or not it’s being greenlit yet. What I would say to everyone is if you love the show, let them know. They are starting to make some decisions, because they just renewed Yellowjackets for a third season early. They are talking about building franchises out of shows, etc. I don’t really know where we stand. But I just know that everyone loves working on it, I love playing the part.”

Deadline could not confirm whether the full second season has been penned.

Created by Bayer and Jeremy Beiler (Saturday Night Live), I Love This for You premiered in April and is a comedy in which Bayer plays a character, inspired by her own past, who overcame childhood leukemia to achieve her dream of becoming a successful home-shopping channel host. SNL alum Molly Shannon also leads the cast as Jackie, a charismatic emcee at the network.

Rogers’ character is the assistant to Patricia (Jenifer Lewis), who is the head of SVN, a 24-hour QVC-type network.