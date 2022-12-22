You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Ronnie Hillman Dies: Denver Broncos Running Back For Super Bowl 50 Victory Was 31

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘I Love That For You’: Co-Star Matt Rogers Says Second Season Has Been Written; No Renewal Yet

Showtime

Actor Matt Rogers is trying to bring a little hope to fans of I Love That For You, the freshman Showtime comedy that is from and stars Vanessa Bayer.

Speaking recently with the Earwolf podcast TV, I Say w/ Ashley Ray, Rogers revealed that season two has already been written but the show has yet to receive a renewal. It’s the only comedy series on Showtime right now and is among multiple shows waiting for pickups.

“I know that they have written it. And now it’s a thing where the Viacom Paramount of it all, like there were some changes,” Rogers, who plays assistant Darcy Leeds, explained to Ray. “I know that there is a lot of love for show. I just don’t know whether or not it’s being greenlit yet. What I would say to everyone is if you love the show, let them know. They are starting to make some decisions, because they just renewed Yellowjackets for a third season early. They are talking about building franchises out of shows, etc. I don’t really know where we stand. But I just know that everyone loves working on it, I love playing the part.”

Related Story

'Yellowjackets' Gets Early Season 3 Renewal By Showtime As Chris McCarthy Lays Out Programming Strategy & Signals Slate Review

Deadline could not confirm whether the full second season has been penned.

Created by Bayer and Jeremy Beiler (Saturday Night Live)I Love This for You premiered in April and is a comedy in which Bayer plays a character, inspired by her own past, who overcame childhood leukemia to achieve her dream of becoming a successful home-shopping channel host. SNL alum Molly Shannon also leads the cast as Jackie, a charismatic emcee at the network.

Rogers’ character is the assistant to Patricia (Jenifer Lewis), who is the head of SVN, a 24-hour QVC-type network.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad