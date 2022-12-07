Hulu Originals Hires Universal TV’s Emily Furutani As Vice President, Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Emily Furutani — who served as Director of Comedy Development for Universal Television -has joined Hulu Originals as Vice President, Comedy. She will report into Billy Rosenberg, the Head of Comedy for Hulu Originals.

At Universal Television, Furutani managed a portfolio of UTV comedy writers and producers. She served as the current executive on shows such as Never Have I Ever (Netflix, S1) and Magnum, P.I. (CBS, S1-2), as well as the lead development executive on Mike Schur and Shea Serrano’s new series Primo at Freevee, Lopez vs. Lopez at NBC, Bust Down at Peacock, among others.

She joined NBCU International Studios in 2015, then transitioned into current programming at Universal Television, where she rose to manager and then director of development on the comedy development team.

Hulu Originals has had a strong year in the comedy space. Only Murders in the Building garnered seventeen Emmy nominations, while renewals were awarded to Hulu Original comedies This Fool (season two), The Great (season three) and How I Met Your Father (season two). The Other Black Girl and History of the World Part II will premiere in 2023.