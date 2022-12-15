 Hulu Orders ‘Standing By’ To Series From 20th TV Animation; Creators Are Dan Levy & Ally Pankiw

Disgruntled angels are coming to Hulu. The streamer has ordered Standing By, a satirical look into the lives of a group of eternally bound, irritated guardian angels and the lessons they’ll eventually learn from not only the dysfunctional humans they’re in charge of protecting, but also each other.

The animated series is from 20th TV Animation and creators Dan Levy and Ally Pankiw. Danielle Uhlarik will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

“Standing By is about the hilarity, embarrassment, and melodrama of everyday life as observed by a team of judgmental, gossip-starved Guardian Angels. We are very excited to bring this world to life with the help of Hulu, 20th Television Animation, and Bento Box Entertainment. Not to mention an insanely brilliant cast of actors,” said Levy and Pankiw in a joint statement.

Levy will contribute his voiceover talents to Standing By, along with David Tennant, Natalie Palamides, Glenn Close, Poppy Liu and Samira Wiley. Levy will executive produce the series, which comes from his previous overall deal at ABC Signature, under his Not A Real Production Company banner.

Not a Real Production Company debuted The Big Brunch on HBO Max last month. Levy not only created the series but also hosts and serves as a judge alongside Chef Sohla El-Waylly and restaurateur Will Guidara. The company also recently began its overall television deal with Netflix, where it also has a first-look feature film deal. Levy and Not A Real Production Company are repped by WME, MGMT Entertainment and Morris Yorn.

Levy and Pankiw first collaborated on Levy’s Schitt’s Creek, where Pankiw served as a story editor for two seasons. Pankiw made her TV directing debut with Netflix’s Feel Good. She is represented by WME, Partizan, and Hirsch Wallerstein.

Uhlarik recently inked a script deal with 20th Television Animation and is currently an executive producer on Hulu’s animated series Solar Opposites. She is represented by Artists First, UTA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

The series order is on the heels of several productions from 20th Television Animation for Hulu Originals including Solar Opposites (which was just picked up for a fifth season), Futurama, and Koala Man, which premieres January 9.