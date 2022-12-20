Hugh Jackman Confirms ‘Deadpool 3’ Won’t “Screw With” ‘Logan’ Timeline – Watch

Hugh Jackman is speaking out about how his Wolverine will factor into Deadpool 3, following the character’s death in the 2017 film Logan.

The actor indicated in a recent appearance on Sirius XM that the new film will not in any way alter the timeline of his swan-song X-Men project directed by James Mangold, perhaps leaning on time travel or other storytelling strategies out of the MCU to justify Wolverine’s return. “All because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines, now, we can go back because it’s ‘science,'” Jackman said with a laugh. “And so I don’t have to screw with the Logan timeline, which was important to me, and I think probably to the fans, too.”

Wolverine’s end in Logan came after Adamantium began eating away at his healing powers, leaving him vulnerable. His return in the third Deadpool film, scheduled for release in theaters on November 8, 2024, was first announced back in September.

Jackman’s most recent comments on his purportedly final one-off appearance as Wolverine echo those made by the Deadpool franchise’s producer and star Ryan Reynolds, shortly after news of the actor’s return broke. “Logan takes place in 2029. Totally separate thing,” he said in a video posted to his official YouTube channel. “Logan died in Logan. Not touching that.”

While it’s not year clear whether Wolverine will present in Deadpool 3 in the form of a multiverse variant or via flashbacks, you can watch Jackman’s latest tease of the anticipated project above.