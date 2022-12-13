You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Film Review: James Cameron's ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’
‘How I Met Your Father’ Sets Season 2 Return On Hulu

The Hulu original series How I Met Your Father returns for its second season on Tuesday, January 24, the streamer said Tuesday. New episodes will follow weekly on Hulu. 

The series stars Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma alongside recurring stars, Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck. The comedy follows Sophie (Duff) as she tells her son the story of how she met his father — a story that catapults viewers back to the year 2022 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Images from Season 2 are below.

How I Met Your Father is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Executive producers include Aptaker, Berger, Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pam Fryman, and Adam Londy. Duff will serve as a producer.

How I Met Your Father is a production of 20th Television.

(L-R) Hilary Duff, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley and Tien Tran Patrick Wymore/Hulu
(L-R) Christopher Lowell and Suraj Sharma Patrick Wymore/Hulu
Tom Ainsley and Tien Tran Patrick Wymore/Hulu

