Hollywood Hypnotist Dr. Dante, Briefly Married To Lana Turner, Set As Latest Chapter Of Campside Media’s ‘Chameleon’ Podcast Series

EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Ronald Dante, a hypnotist and scam artist who was Lana Turner’s seventh and last husband, is to be the subject of the next Chameleon podcast.

Campside Media, which is behind the anthology series that started with the story of the Hollywood con queen, and Sony Music Entertainment are launching Dr. Dante on January 9.

It will tell Dante’s story of being a prodigiously talented hypnotist, and not an actual doctor, whose mind-bending schemes spanned decades. Dante worked the smoke-filled nightclubs of 1960s Hollywood and rode the self-help craze of the 1980s and 90s, hypnotizing women out of their fortunes, taking out hits on his rivals and opening up one of the biggest fake universities in history.

He was convicted of a variety of crimes including mail fraud and died in 2013.

Sam Mullins, the journalist and comedian who hosted Chameleon: Wild Boys, tracks Dante through yacht clubs, prison cells, trailer parks and theme parks to uncover the unbelievable true story of the greatest con man you’ve never heard of.

It is the fifth installment of the long-running anthology podcast series.

Deadline broke the news that the sixth chapter will be the story of the wild kidnapping attempt of Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer with reporting from Ken Bensinger and Jessica Garrison.

The first season of Chameleon told the story of the Hollywood con queen; the second, High Rollers, tells the story of a check-kiting informant, an FBI undercover agent, and a group of Las Vegas businesspeople all pretend to be money launderers; the third, Wild Boys, explores the tale of two half-starved young men that turned up in a small Canadian town telling an incredible story; the fourth was Scam Likely.