History’s Amy Savitsky Moves To Lifetime To Co-Run Unscripted Content

There’s executive musical chairs going on at A&E Networks.

History’s Amy Savitsky is moving to Lifetime to oversee unscripted programming. Savitsky was previously SVP, Development and Programming for History and will become SVP, Unscripted Development and Programming.

She will work alongside Brie Miranda Bryant, who shares the same job title, reporting to Lifetime’s EVP and Head of Programming Amy Winter.

Savitsky has been tasked with driving the cable network’s non-fiction programming and the pair will manage the programming and development team together, while Bryant will continue to oversee event documentary series and specials like Surviving R. Kelly, Wendy Williams: What a Mess! and Janet Jackson.

At History since November 2019, Savitsky has overseen series such as The Proof Is Out There and The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters. Before that she was at A&E, where he oversaw Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath and Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole.

“Having worked with Amy prior, we already have a shorthand and I know she can hit the ground running,” said Winter. “Amy is one of the most creative executives I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with and I’m thrilled that she is joining the Lifetime team to help lead unscripted alongside Brie. The future is of Lifetime’s unscripted content is bright with these two powerhouses at the helm.”

“I could not be more excited to be reunited with Amy Winter and to work alongside Brie as we evolve Lifetime’s unscripted portfolio,” added Savitsky. “I’m excited to jump back into female-centric content on such an established women’s brand.”