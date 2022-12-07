Hindi Horror Sequel ‘Chhorii 2’ Begins Filming With Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan In The Cast

Chhorii 2, the sequel to the ground-breaking Indian horror film Chhorii which proved a hit on Amazon Prime Video last year, has begun filming.

Nushrratt Bharuccha reprises the role of heroine Sakshi who in the first film unwittingly sought shelter in a village haunted by the ghost of a pregnant woman who died in violent circumstances

After the truth of the woman’s death was revealed to her through a series of visions, Sakshi nearly suffered the same fate but escaped and was last seen walking out of the village through sugar cane fields.

Picking up Sakshi’s story where it left off, Chhorii 2 will bring back some key characters as well as introduce new characters and monsters

Bharuccha is joined in the cast by Soha Ali Khan, seen recently in the Prime Video series Hush Hush.

Vishal Furia, who directed the 2021 Chhorii, also returns.

“I am thrilled to take the story of Chhorii to the next level with its sequel. I have always envisioned Chhorii to be a multiple-film franchise and am delighted that my producers are backing my vision,” said Furia.

“I am excited to bring back Nushrratt in the sequel and to begin a new journey with a powerhouse talent like Soha,” he added.

Producers on the film are T-Series, L.A.-based Crypt TV and Abundantia Entertainment.

This film continues Abundantia Entertainment and LA-based Crypt TV’s collaboration to create platform-agnostic and genre-defying horror stories. It will also be the second venture of Psych, Abundantia Entertainment’s vertical focused on horror and paranormal stories.

T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment also previously collaborated on Sherni (2021), Chhorii (2021) and Jalsa (2022).

Chhorii 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Films. An Abundantia and Psych production, it is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Jack Davis and Vikram Malhotra and directed by Vishal Furia.

Chhorii premiered at the Goa International Film Festiva in 2021 and was then released on Amazon Prime Video to become the number one title in India on its week of release.