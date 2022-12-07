‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Creator Tim Federle Extends Overall Deal With Disney

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Disney Branded Television is staying in business with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series creator Tim Federle, extending its multiyear overall deal with Federle and his Chorus Boy Productions banner.

Federle additionally has named two creative executives for Chorus Boy Productions. Bronwyn North-Reist, who was most recently executive director of Development for Disney Branded Television and will now serve as head of Creative for Chorus Boy Productions, and Federle’s longtime manager Jennie Frisbie, who will develop and produce creative content for Chorus Boy while continuing to manage talent at Authentic Talent & Literary.

Federle originally signed his deal in 2018, when he created High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The 13-time Emmy nominated series is now in production on its fourth season. It won the 2020 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Kids & Family Programming and helped launch the songwriting careers of its stars, Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett. It has received five nominations for the inaugural Children’s and Family Emmy awards to be presented later this week, including Outstanding Young Teen Series. It also won a 2022 Kids’ Choice Award and was nominated for a 2021 Director’s Guild of America Award.

“Tim is a visionary leader with an unparalleled instinct for developing stories and characters that resonate deeply with teen and young adult audiences,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television. “He is a cherished member of our Disney Branded Television family, and I couldn’t be happier to have the opportunity to continue to tell great stories together.”

Federle also wrote, directed and executive produced Walt Disney Studios’ Better Nate Than Ever, based on his best-selling novel, which has received eight Children’s & Family Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Fiction Special. Federle previously won a Humanitas Award for co-writing Fox’s Oscar-nominated feature Ferdinand, starring John Cena and Kate McKinnon.

“It is an honor to keep making shows and movies at a company that I consider to be the ultimate ‘magic kingdom,’ said Federle. “I’m thankful to Dana Walden, Craig Erwich, Ayo Davis and Charlie Andrews for their belief in me and for the force that is Bronwyn North-Reist and Jennie Frisbie, who are the best storyteller-whisperers I could be partnering with on this next adventure.”

Federle is repped by CAA, Authentic Talent & Literary and attorney Ryan LeVine. North-Reist is repped by attorney Dave Ryan.

