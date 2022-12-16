Henry Cavill Circling ‘Warhammer 40,000’ At Amazon Studios

Henry Cavill is evaluating his options following him stepping down as Superman as the DC character is being rebooted by the new regime. According to sources, he is exploring multiple opportunities as he is fielding overtures for film and TV projects. One of them, which is in a more advanced stages, is believed to be Warhammer 40,000 at Amazon Studios. Details are murky, but I hear that the deal, which is still being negotiated, would involve Cavill headlining a sci-fi TV series based on the game.

Warhammer 40,000 is a miniature wargame produced by Games Workshop in which players enact battles using miniature models of warriors and fighting vehicles. It is set in the distant future, where a stagnant human civilization is threatened by hostile aliens and supernatural creatures. The models in the game are a mix of humans, aliens, and supernatural monsters, wielding futuristic weaponry and supernatural powers. The fictional setting of the game has been developed through a series of novels, published by Games Workshop’s publishing division Black Library.

The project would keep Cavill In the genre space. TV, he most recently headlined Netflix’s fantasy drama series The Witcher.