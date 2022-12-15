Henry Cavill Is Not Returning To ‘The Witcher’ Following DC Exit As Superman

Shortly after Henry Cavill confirmed Wednesday night that he “will, after all, not be returning as Superman,” Liam Hemsworth’s name started trending on Twitter, with The Witcher fans calling for Cavill’s return to the Netflix series.

The wishful thinking would be just that as the Superman development will be have bearing on Season 4 of Netflix’s fantasy series, which will star Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia, sources tell Deadline.

Six weeks ago, Netflix sent shockwaves through The Witcher fanbase with the surprise announcement that the show has received an early Season 4 renewal with Hemsworth replacing Cavill.

According to sources, the departure was amicable and was Cavill’s choice. At the time, he had signaled a potential return as Superman following his Black Adam cameo.

Now fans are faced with saying goodbye to the popular actor in two signature roles at the same time, which likely triggered the outsized reaction and online campaign to get him back on The Witcher.

Cavill has moved on and already has several new projects brewing so he won’t be away from the screen long.