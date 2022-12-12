Haymaker Content, Production Co. Behind Bravo’s ‘Southern Charm,’ Relaunches As Haymaker East

EXCLUSIVE: Haymaker Content — the production company behind Bravo’s Southern Charm and Amazon Prime’s Forever Summer: Hamptons on Amazon Prime Video — is relaunching as Haymaker East.

A new management team has been put in place as a result. Founder Aaron Rothman is now the sole owner and CEO, while Josh Halpert will continue his role as Head of Production. Jessica Chesler (Southern Charm Seasons 1-8, Ladies Of London, Southern Charm: Savannah, Forever Summer: Hamptons), who has been the showrunner and Executive Producer of Southern Charm since its inaugural season, has been named Head of Current, and will now oversee all Haymaker East shows in production. Jesse Light (Forever Summer: Hamptons, Southern Hospitality, Our 2 Moms) has also been named Head of Development and will create and develop new ideas for all platforms.

“I am incredibly lucky to be able to work with Josh, Jessica, Jesse, and Tamra, as well as the best producers and editors in the business. And I have never been more excited about Haymaker, our dedication to making undeniable content, and the future overall,” said Rothman.

With plans to enter the true crime space, Haymaker East has also inked an exclusive first look deal with Tamra Simmons, creator of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly and Peacock’s Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies.

Most recently, Haymaker East produced the 7th and 8th seasons of Southern Charm on Bravo, and the hit Forever Summer: Hamptons on Amazon Prime Video. Haymaker East also added Bravo’s Southern Hospitality and TLC’s Our Two Moms to their growing roster, in addition to upcoming series in production and development with networks that include Hulu, TLC, Oxygen, Prime Video, MTV, and OWN.