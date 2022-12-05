Netflix Unveils ‘Harry & Meghan’ Launch Date & New Trailer

Netflix has unveiled a December 8 release date for Harry & Meghan, the tell-all documentary from the royal pair that looks set to generate plenty of headlines.

The show will launch on Thursday and is being billed as an “unprecedented and in-depth documentary series.” A new trailer was released today and can be seen below. The first three episodes will be available at launch, with the second three dropping a week later.

The show’s logline says it will see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the “other side of their high-profile love story.”

Across six episodes, the clandestine early days of the Prince and former Suits actress’ courtship will be explored, moving on to the challenges that led them to step away from royal duty and relocate to their new home in the U.S.

The pair were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in a similar tell-all last year and Harry is soon to publish a book on the subject.

Harry & Meghan is a Story Syndicate Production in association with Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions and Diamond Docs.

Liz Garbus is director and executive producers are Garbus, Erica Sashin, Mark Monroe, Dan Cogan, Ben Browning, Chanel Pysnik, Jon Bardin, Mala Chapple and Angus Wall.