‘Harry & Meghan’: The Mansion Featured In Successful Docuseries Wasn’t Their Real Home

Viewers who tuned in to see Harry & Meghan, Netflix’s widely successful docuseries about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were led to believe the couple is living high on the hog in a luxurious Santa Barbara mansion. Many of the scenes featured the duo running around with son Archie and hiding Easter eggs in a humongous backyard with stunning views.

Commence bubble burst: they don’t own the fancy manse featured in the six-episode series. It’s actually a 12,804 square foot home in Montecito, Calif. that’s currently selling for $33.5 million. It’s been on the market for over a year so it still can be yours, if you’re into that kind of thing (and enjoy lots of debt).

According to Dirt, the estate sits on more than two acres and has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms between the main digs and the guest house. The two-story home features a chef kitchen, a screening room with fireplace and wet bar, games rooms and a gym. The perfectly landscaped grounds also offer mountain and ocean views.

That said, the Duke and Duchess are hardly living in squalor these days. They actually live in a similar Montecito estate about 3.5 miles away, according to Dirt. Their current digs are about 9,000 square feet that they apparently bought more than two years ago for a cool $14.6 million. It boasts (gulp) nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, a swimming pool and a tennis court.

The couple have already announced their next Netflix project — an interview series inspired by Nelson Mandela that’s about the people whose “actions shape our world.” Live to Lead will feature interviews with Greta Thunberg, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Ruth Bader Ginsburg among others. It drops Dec. 31.

Harry and Meghan, which debuted December 8, now holds the title of most hours viewed across any Netflix documentary title in a premiere week. It also debuted at No. 2 on Netflix’s English-language TV charts and appeared in the Top 10 in 85 countries.