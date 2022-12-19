Harry & Meghan Set Next Netflix Project ‘Live To Lead’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have set their next Netflix project hot off the heels of the last one, an interview series about the people whose “actions shape our world” inspired by Nelson Mandela. Scroll down for the trailer.

Netflix unveiled trailer in the past hour for Live to Lead, presented by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which will feature interviews with the likes of Greta Thunberg, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Ruth Bader Ginsburg amongst others.

Dropping on December 31, the seven-part series comes from the Duke and Duchess’s Archewell, the producer of this month’s controversial Harry & Meghan doc series. It is inspired by the legacy of Nelson Mandela and the Nelson Mandela Foundation has already tweeted link to the trailer.

“Extraordinary leaders reflect on their legacies and share messages of courage, compassion, humility, hope and generosity,” tweeted the foundation.

Harry and Meghan’s voices overlay the majority of the trailer. The 90 second video comes hot off the heels of controversial doc series Harry & Meghan, the focus of much of the global media’s airspace since December 15 launch.

That six-part doc included numerous rants about their treatment by the media along with Harry’s assertion that the Royal Family had lied to protect his brother William.

Live to Lead is produced by Blackwell & Ruth in association with The Nelson Mandela Foundation, the Sussexes’ production company Archewell and Cinetic Media. Prince Harry and Meghan will exec produce the series alongside Ben Browning and Chanel Pysnik for Archewell with Geoff Blackwell Ruth Hobday exec producing for Blackwell & Ruth and John Sloss for Cinetic.