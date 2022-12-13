‘Harry & Meghan‘ Becomes Netflix’s Biggest Documentary Debut Ever

Audiences are clamoring for more about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s departure from the Royal Family. The first three episodes of their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan premiered last week to 81.55M hours viewed.

The series, which debuted on December 8, now holds the title of most hours viewed across any Netflix documentary title in a premiere week. Harry & Meghan also debuted at No. 2 on Netflix’s English-language TV charts and appears in the Top 10 in 85 countries.

Volume 2 of Harry & Meghan hits the streamer on Thursday.

It should come as no surprise that Wednesday is still dominating the streamer’s charts. For the week of December 5 to 11, the Jenna Ortega-led series added another 269.67M hours viewed and was No. 1 in 90 countries.

The series has now crossed 1B hours viewed since it was released on November 23, becoming only the third series to cross that milestone in the first 28 days on the service, behind Squid Game and Stranger Things 4.

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story also crossed 1B hours viewed fairly quickly, though it took more than 28 days for the series to accomplish that feat.

Wednesday also overtook Dahmer to become Netflix’s second most popular English-language TV series ever (Stranger Things 4 remains No. 1).