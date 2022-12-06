Harris Dickinson, Elliott Heffernan, Erin Kellyman Among Those Joining Ensemble Of Steve McQueen’s ‘Blitz’ At Apple

Newcomer Elliott Heffernan, Harris Dickinson, Erin Kellyman, Stephen Graham, singer-songwriter Paul Weller (his film debut) and Kathy Burke have joined the cast of Steve McQueen’s next film Blitz from Apple Original Films. Saoirse Ronan is also on board with McQueen writing, directing and producing the film, which tells the stories of Londoners during the Blitz of World War II. It is scheduled to begin filming later this year.

McQueen’s Lammas Park produces alongside Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title Films, and Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer from New Regency. This reunites McQueen with New Regency, where he made the Best Picture Oscar winner 12 Years a Slave and 2018’s Widows. Blitz was developed and packaged by New Regency under McQueen’s first-look deal.

Dickinson’s star has been on the rise ever since his breakout role in FX’s limited series Trust, where he played John Paul Getty III. This summer has especially put the industry on notice when he starred in Ruben Ostlund’s Triangle of Sadness, which won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and is already in the awards-season conversation. He was also recently seen in Sony’s adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing, which brought in $77 million at domestic box office.

Best known for roles in Boardwalk Empire and The Irishman, Graham was most recently seen in Marvel’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage and the Tom Hanks World War II pic Greyhound. He can be seen next in the drama Boiling Point and also has the Disney pic Young Woman and the Sea.

Kellyman can currently be seen in the Disnery+ series Willow. Other credits include The Green Knight and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Heffernan is repped by Sylvia Young Agency, Dickinson is repped by Gersh, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Brecheen, Feldman Breimer, Kellyman is repped by CAA, Curtis Brown, Lucy Popkin, Graham is repped by Independent Talent Group, Link Entertainment and Public Eye Communications and Burke is repped by Paul Hunt and The Hunted.