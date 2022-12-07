Hallmark Media Signs Nikki DeLoach To Exclusive, Multi-Picture Overall Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Hallmark Media wants to stay in the Nikki DeLoach business: It has signed the Five More Minutes actress to an exclusive, multi-picture overall deal.

Hallmark Channel viewers should recognize DeLoach from her starring roles in such original movies as The Perfect Catch, Christmas Land, A Dream of Christmas, Truly, Madly, Sweetly and Love Takes Flight, which premiered as a Hallmark Hall of Fame presentation. She also developed, executive produced and starred in Reunited at Christmas, as well as co-wrote Christmas for Keeps with her writing partner Megan McNulty, which aired during “Miracles of Christmas” on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Related Story Hallmark Media Hires Former Disney Exec Kelly Garrett As Vice President Of Development

DeLoach also starred as the lead in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original Two Turtle Doves opposite Michael Rady. She executive produced and starred in Taking the Reins for Hallmark Channel and showcased her acting range in Five More Minutes, which premiered in 2021 during “Miracles of Christmas” on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Most recently for the network, DeLoach brought her talent to Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate.

“Nikki is one of those rare actors who has a range of skills that allows her to play both comedy and drama while making it look effortless,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media. “Her warmth and likability shine through in every role she takes on, making her a favorite among our viewers.”

“I’m thrilled, of course, to continue my relationship with the Hallmark family,” added DeLoach. “These movies are special and to be able to bring to life stories that make people feel good is an opportunity I am grateful to have.”

As part of the deal, DeLoach will next star in the DaySpring movie The Gift of Peace, premiering exclusively on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Saturday, December 10, 9 p.m. ET/PT.

DeLoach is also known for her role as Lacey Hamilton on Awkward and from the iconic The All New Mickey Mouse Club. She’s guest starred in NCIS, Criminal Minds, CSI, CSI: NY, Cold Case, Mad Men, Grey’s Anatomy, Without a Trace, and most recently 911. DeLoach was also a series regular on North Shore.

Her films include Love & Other Drugs, Flying Lessons, and the French comedy Hollywoo.

DeLoach is repped by TalentWorks, More Medavoy Management, and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman.