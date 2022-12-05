Hallmark Media Hires Former Disney Exec Kelly Garrett As Vice President Of Development

Hallmark Media has named Kelly Garrett as Vice President of Development. Garrett reports to Samantha DiPippo, senior vice president, development, and will be based in Studio City.

Garrett will develop Hallmark Media’s holiday programming, which includes sourcing material and spearheading projects.

“Kelly is a huge fan of our brand and understands the spirit and emotional tenor of our holiday programming,” said DiPippo in a statement. “Her enthusiasm for Hallmark content and her extensive experience in family programming make her the perfect candidate for this role.”

Garrett joins Hallmark Media after more than 14 years at Disney, most recently in the role of Executive Director, Original Programming. Among the projects she oversaw during her tenure were The Thing About Harry, Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve, Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas, The Turkey Drop, Holidaze, The Mistle-Tones, and Lovestruck: The Musical, in addition to Freeform’s Good Trouble, Cruel Summer, The Fosters, Siren, Switched at Birth, Stitchers, and Young & Hungry.

Prior to joining Freeform (then ABC Family) in 2008, Garrett worked for Von Zerneck-Sertner Films and executive producer Stephanie Germain.