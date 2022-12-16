Hallmark Media Signs Brooks Darnell To Multi-Picture Overall Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Brooks Darnell — best known to the Hallmark audience for starring in Advice to Love By and A Winter Getaway — has signed a multi-picture overall deal with Hallmark Media.

“We are so lucky to have Brooks Darnell here at Hallmark; he is a triple threat – an amazing actor, singer and musician,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media. “Brooks is such a delight to work with and we’re all so excited for viewers to see him in his next movie, ‘Holiday Heritage,’ which is our our first-ever movie celebrating Kwanzaa.”

“I am excited to continue my relationship with the Hallmark family,” said Darnell. “I feel blessed that I get to make feel-good movies that all families and people can enjoy and look forward to seeing what’s next!”

Darnell has starred in a number of Hallmark original movies, including the 2016 Hallmark Channel original movie All Yours and 2019’s A Christmas Miracle on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Most recently, he starred in the Hallmark Channel original movies Advice to Love By and A Winter Getaway. He also played Dr. Nate Hastings on The Young and the Restless.

Darnell also appeared in the 2012 feature film Total Recall, had a recurring role in Freeform’s Shadowhunters and has guest starred in episodes of Bones, Breakout Kings and Nikita.

He is repped by Ryan Goodell/Morris Yorn Barnes, Levine Krintzman, Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.