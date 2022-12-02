Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s ‘Surface’ Renewed For Season 2 At Apple

Apple is heading to London for a new chapter of Gugu Mbatha-Raw-fronted drama series Surface after handing it a second season renewal.

The series, which was created by Veronica West and exec produced by Reese Witherspoon, launched in July and ran through September on the streamer.

Surface stars Mbatha-Raw as Sophie, a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt.

The first season is set in San Francisco and saw Sophie sent on a mission to discover her own secrets, unearthing a multitude of sins that ranged all the way from an affair to much deeper questions about a hidden past and her true identity.

Stephan James, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ari Graynor, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, François Arnaud and Millie Brady starred in season one.

While it answered the question of who Sophie really was, season two is designed to tell viewers why. Sophie traveled across an ocean to escape her past, so what was she running from?

Returning to her hometown of London, season two will find Sophie rediscovering the unfinished relationships that have haunted her memories – as she finds out where she really came from, and what made her the flawed person she was. But the mess she left behind in San Francisco will catch up with her, as Sophie discovers once and for all, you can never outrun your past.

West is showrunner and exec produces alongside Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine. Sam Miller directed four episodes of the first season, including the pilot. Kevin Sullivan, Jennifer Morrison and Tucker Gates also directed episodes.

“I am thrilled to continue this journey and dive deeper into the tension and mystery of ‘Surface’ with this brilliant team,” said Mbatha-Raw. “I love playing Sophie and I can’t wait for fans and new audiences to join us as she enters the dangerous new world of her past in season two. As an actor and executive producer, it’s incredibly meaningful to be bringing this story home to London.”

“This is really a brand new chapter set in a whole new world – I can’t wait for people to see how the show evolves as we explore an emboldened, fearless Sophie in season two,” added West. “It’s been such a pleasure working with Gugu, Apple and the team at Hello Sunshine and a real privilege to continue the journey.”

Mbatha-Raw is repped by Anonymous Content, CAA, Curtis Brown, and Steve Warren and Gretchen Rush at Hansen, Jacobson.