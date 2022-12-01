‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Trailer Unveiled At CCXP22 In São Paulo

James Gunn’s swan song as writer-director of the Guardians of the Galaxy series took another step forward Thursday, as the trailer for Vol. 3 was previewed at CCXP22 In São Paulo, Brazil.

Marvel previously released footage at D23 from the eagerly awaited film, coming in summer 2023.

The third and final Guardians film again brings on Starlord (Chris Pratt) and accomplices Drax (Dave Bautista), Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff), along with Groot and Rocket.

In the clip, Pratt reminds us, “We’ve been gone for quite a while. But no matter what happens next, the galaxy still needs its guardians.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will see the return of additional franchise veterans including Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Klementieff, Sylvester Stallone, Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn and Michael Rosenbaum. Will Poulter joins the ensemble as Adam Warlock, with Maria Bakalova voicing the part of Cosmo the Spacedog. Pic’s set of new cast members also includes Daniela Melchior, Chukwudi Iwuji and Nico Santos, among others.

Production on the upcoming film, produced by Kevin Feige, launched in November 2021. Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito and Nikolas Korda are exec producing, with David J. Grant and Simon Hatt serving as co-producers.

The first two films in the series — 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy and 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 — collectively grossed more than $1.6 billion worldwide. Vol. 3 is slated to open on May 5, 2023, with a Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special to follow in December on Disney+.

Watch the trailer above.

Matt Grobar contributed to this story.